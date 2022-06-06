Govt releases Rs1,575.06m to aviation sector for 17 projects in 11 months

The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs1,575.06m, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) against total allocation of Rs3,558.20m to advance 17 different projects and schemes to ensure improved services in the aviation sector.

Out of the total disbursement of Rs1,575.06m, around Rs733.7m have been spent on the aviation sector projects during first 11 months of the current fiscal year, according to official data available with APP.

As per the PSDP document, an amount of Rs11.077m had been allocated for construction of double story Ladies Hostel/Barrack with provision of third storey along with Mess, Recreation Hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Rs37.581m for construction 2X double storey Barrack with provision of third storey for Corporal to Inspectors and Assistant Director along with separate Mess and allied facilities, Recreation Hall at Quetta Airport, Rs20m for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and Rs50m for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, Ladies Rest Room MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard and OC Accommodation/Room at Skardu Airport.

Similarly, Rs39.534m had been kept for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, MT, Store, Visitors Room, Ladies Rest Room, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard, and OC accommodation/Room at Chitral Airport, Rs21.285m for construction of double storey Barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs6.213m for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat Offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to ASF HQs Karachi, Rs500m for construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad International Airport, Rs57.719m for construction of triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport, Rs3.952 for construction of triple storey living Barrack for ASF personnel along with Mess, Recreation Hall at Multan Airport, Rs96.108m for developing Reverse Linkage between Mamara Research Centre (MRC), Turkey and Pakistan Meteorological Department Islamabad, Rs239.736m for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Rs580m for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs370m for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, Rs1,144.995m for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA project), Rs350m for up-gradation of ASF Academy at Karachi and Rs30m for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (Feasibility & Supervision).