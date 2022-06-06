Sanaullah waits for bail to expire to arrest Imran Khan

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Sunday said PTI Chairman and ousted premier Imran Khan Nizai had been nominated as accused in over dozen cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation.

In a series of tweets, the minister said the security detail being deployed outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence (according to the law) would arrest him on the expiry of his protective bail granted by the court.

The minister said they welcome Imran Niazi to Islamabad and the security being provided to him was as per the law.

“How one can become a head of political party in a democratic society who instigates people and have complete disregard for moral and democratic values, terming his opponents ‘traitors’?” he questioned.

He is nominated as a suspect in more than two dozen cases including rioting, instigating violence, and armed attacks on the federation. He even stamps his opponents as traitors and Yazeed. It’s a moment of reflection for the whole nation.”

Late Saturday night, the Islamabad police said that in view of Imran Khan’s possible return to Islamabad from Peshawar, security around Bani Gala had been beefed up.

“In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert,” said the police.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police further said that the security division had deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala, while Section 144 had been imposed in Islamabad and any congregation was not allowed as per orders of the district magistrate.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

A police spokesperson said that Imran Khan will be provided with complete security as per the law, adding that reciprocal cooperation was expected from Khan’s security teams as well. Earlier in the day, contrary to the opinion of PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about ‘political dialogues’ aimed at steering the country out of the ongoing economic crisis, Sanaullah ruled out the possibility of talks with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Abbasi, in view of the economic turmoil and tense political environment in the country, advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to start a political dialogue with the opposition to put the country’s economy on the right track. In an interview with a private TV channel, Abbasi said that PM Shehbaz should invite all political parties to build a political consensus at the earliest.

Speaking to a news channel, Sanaullah said the story of PTI’s long march had ended as he had rejected the possibility of dialogues.

The interior minister said: “A person says every day that he does not recognize us. Should we touch his feet and request him to recognize us?”

Lashing out at the PTI chairman, the interior minister said that he wanted to create anarchy and chaos in the country.

“Imran Khan will not be allowed to march towards Islamabad,” he said, adding that this time neither could he could enter the capital city from Peshawar nor from Mianwali.

Asked why the ISI had been given the power to verify and screen all public officers before they were inducted, posted, appointed, or promoted, the interior minister said the party’s leadership had made the decision independently, he added.

A day earlier, the federal government had authorized ISI to act as the Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verifying and screening all public officials before they are inducted, posted, appointed, or promoted.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid told reporters that Imran was planning to chair the core committee meeting at Bani Gala. Another aide, Shahbaz Gill told reporters outside Bani Gala that Imran was on his way and that the meeting would be held shortly.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, said in a tweet that members of the core committee had begun arriving at Bani Gala.

The PTI chief has been in Peshawar instead ever since he began Azadi March on May 25, in which police clashed with party workers amid reports of sporadic violence. Imran returned to Peshawar since the march abruptly ended the following day.

“However, the Islamabad Police did not receive any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan’s team,” the Islamabad police tweeted.