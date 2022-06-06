Lack of parking plazas affecting business activities

Trade bodies of the city have urged the district administration to build more parking plazas in the city’s commercial areas to resolve traffic issues.

President Anjuman Tajran Raja Bazaar Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, while talking to APP, said that the traders were facing tremendous problems due to encroachments and the non-availability of parking places in the markets.

He said that the district government constructed only one parking plaza at Fawara Chowk that could not resolve the issue of parking in the Raja Bazaar. “Some parts of the same plaza had been turned into shelter houses during the previous government, which had worsened the parking issue,” he added. Paracha said that due to the massive traffic jams and encroachments, the business community faced financial loss as many customers were reluctant to visit the city markets.

During a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq last week, the President said that the trader associations had given suggestions to the administration to resolve traffic issues in the city. Paracha informed that he had asked the DC to visit the city markets and direct the concerned officials to vacate the footpaths occupied by the illegal encroachers. For this purpose, he said, trade representatives would provide all kinds of assistance to the administration. He added that the business community was the major contributor to the national economy; hence, the government must facilitate the traders and local business people so that they could continue supporting the economy.