PTI solely responsible for economic failures: Hamza

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that the previous PTI government was solely responsible for its failure on economic front as well as on foreign relations.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister said that the PTI government did a real conspiracy by putting the diplomatic relations at stake for the sake of his vested interests and ego, he denounced.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan should refrain from putting the burden of his failures on the institutions and the people of the country.

The PTI government, led by Imran Khan caused economic destruction and now putting blames on present government.

He said that the people had rejected the politics of PTI as the masses did not support politics of spreading chaos and anarchy.

CM offers condolence: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz met the family members of late Mobeen Kashif who succumbed to injuries caused by kite twine here in the area of Kachopura Misri Shah.

The CM consoled the parents of the deceased and expressed heartfelt sympathy. The CM said, ”The agony in which you are passing through is inexplicable, and huge”.

The chief minister said the government will make the law more strict in order to stop this bloody sport. He said the government will not leave alone the bereaved family in the time of distress and will ensure justice for them.