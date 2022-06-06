Target killing of Kashmiri pandits a deep rooted conspiracy:Shah

Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Democratic Freedom Party Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah has said the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits by unknown assailants is a deep-rooted conspiracy, aimed at paving the way for genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by Hindutva forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmad Shah said this in a statement issued from New Delhi’s Tihar jail. He said the recent spurt in violence against Pandit minority community across the Kashmir Valley is a replica of the wicked plan the-then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Jaghmohan Malhotra had put in practice in 1989 to malign the Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle for freedom.

Referring to the RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat’s statement, the APHC leader said that Bhagwat had stated publicly that the only solution to the Kashmir problem was the change in the demography, a clear reference to the genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims. Meanwhile, religious leaders at a meeting in Srinagar unanimously passed a resolution condemning the BJP government’s conspiracy to create an environment of fear and insecurity by killing Kashmiri Pandits under the guise of unknown assailants to put blame on Kashmiri freedom fighters.

The leaders called for unity among all local communities to thwart evil designs of the divisive forces. Posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas to record the Kashmiris’ protest against the divisive policies being pursued by the BJP and RSS in Kashmir. The posters displayed by the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and other pro-freedom organizations warned that the targeting of Kashmir youth by Indian Hindutva rulers poses a grave threat to peace in the region.