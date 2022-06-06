Airport operations to be revamped, improved: Sufi

Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Saturday night visited Lahore airport to review the facilities being provided to the passengers and inquired about the complaints regarding confiscation of personal goods of travelers.

He directed the customs department to improve its system of receiving and checking the luggage so that passengers could get a satisfactory experience and the personal gifts and foods of travelers should not be confiscated. Salman instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to immediately provide strollers for children of the passengers and said special rooms should be prepared for the disabled passengers so that they could rest in case of delay in flights.

Reforms regarding new and better airport operations would be announced soon, he told.

Salman said the number of porters at the airports should be increased. He said in collaboration with the secretary aviation, work had been started to revamp operations of the airports so that best services could be provided to the passengers according to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.