Posters expose India’s anti-Kashmir designs in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas to record the protest against the divisive policies being pursued by the Hindutva BJP and RSS, fearing possible genocide of Kashmiri Muslims.

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) and various other pro-freedom organisations have displayed the posters, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The posters read, “Indian Hindutva rulers targeting Kashmiri youths, violating international laws by denying handover of martyrs’ bodies to their families, as the current Indian anti-Kashmir policy is a big challenge and threat to peace in the region.”

The posters expressed serious concern over the silence of United Nations and the world community over the continued Indian aggression and atrocities on people of Kashmir. The posters said the Modi-led fascist Indian regime was changing the demography of the Muslim majority in IIOJK by different tactics and is misleading the international community about the actual ground situation of the territory.