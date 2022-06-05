Fiji reports more COVID-19 cases

Fijians are being urged to remain vigilant as the Health Ministry has recorded 59 more new cases of COVID-19 , raising the total number of cases to 158 cases this week.

According to the Fijivillage news website on Friday, 24 cases were recorded on Tuesday, 16 cases were recorded on Wednesday and 19 cases were recorded in the 24-hour period ending Thursday.

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said 26 cases were from the central part of the nation, 29 in the western part and four cases in the north.