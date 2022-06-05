Saving the Environment

That the international commemoration of World Environment Day coincided with news reports of four of a family burnt to ashes by a fire ravaging wildlife in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the push any reasonable state would need to correct its ways. But ours is a special case where political squabbles leave little place for anything worthwhile.

From the heating of the Tibetan plateau that drives the variability of monsoon forces all the way to the mangrove deforestation endangering the Sindh Coast, the disastrous effects of playing with climatic fires refuse to loosen their grip over all of Pakistan.

And the time to hide behind the curtains and let out a victim cry in front of the world is, quite frankly, well behind us. By investing in a 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, one million mangrove trees and green parks, Pakistan has already shown that where there’s a will, God definitely shows a way. We have tried to incorporate green policies and prioritise green jobs by redirecting to clean energy but there remains little doubt over the wide sea ahead of us. Much much more is still needed on both land and water reforms to survive as a country most vulnerable to climate change. We’ve seen over 152 extreme weather events (the list continues) in the last 10 years, triggering an economic loss of over $3.8 billion.

Whether the country and its infantile industries had anything to do with overheating Mother Earth and inviting the forces of fury is no longer the question. As has been time and again demonstrated by the unstoppable series of heatwaves, air that chokes chests and sunlight weak enough to cut through the smog, running against the clock is a futile exercise. Better stop in our tracks and invest every little energy possible to heal this planet.

The big powers, with their industrial revolution and arms race, can easily get away unharmed using their clout. It is developing countries like us that are unfortunately suffering from a double whammy. Putting our foot down on burning coal or investing in factories pushes us to the rear end of the wealth line.

Nevertheless, the slightest inclination to continue in our ways would plunge us into the darkest pits of the “triple planetary crisis.” The time to act has long passed but we might still be able to save whatever fringes we choose to resuscitate. Here’s to oceans free of plastic, skies free of haze and oxygen free of chemicals. Happy belated environment day, everyone. *