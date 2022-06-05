KP CM grieves over death of four members of same family in Chakaiser wildfire

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Sunday expressed grief over death of four members of the same family in forest fire that erupted in Chakaiser area of district Shangla. In a statement, KP CM expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. He said the provincial government would not leave the family alone at this critical juncture and all possible support would be extended to them.

Meanwhile, he directed district administration Shangla and Rescue1122 to take steps on the basis of emergency and to utilize all available resources for dousing the wildfire in the forests. KP CM also sought a report to inquire fire eruption cases that were frequently reported from different hilly areas and directed concerned authorities to conduct a comprehensive research on the matter.