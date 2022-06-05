PDMA forms 17 disaster risk reduction committees

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the public to take precautionary measures to cope with the heat wave as day temperature was likely to increase in most parts of the province from Monday.

General public has advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight in peak hours with judicious use of water.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that 17 disaster risk reduction committees had been formed in the northern districts to deal with potential flash floods due to melting of glaciers.

He said that citizens should be cautious in view of the heat wave and they should drink as much water as possible to avoid heatstroke.

They need to cover their head with a wet cloth in sunlight and special care should be taken of senior citizens and children.

Spokesperson of PDMA Taimur Ali said that officials concerned departments and District Administration have been directed to remain alert during the heatwave to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that awareness was being created in public through mass media to take precautionary measures and avoid needless exposure to direct sunlight.

Similarly, the public has been entreated to cover their heads, wear cool and loose clothing, have frequent showers, avoid going out unnecessarily, masses also need to check their vehicles and take sufficient water before traveling.

Farmers keep arrangements of water supply for their crops, cattle and other animals. The helpline of the Disaster Management Authority 1700 was functional and can be contacted anytime in case of any emergency,He added.