SMEDA to organize workshop on tourism, travel businesses

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training program on “Developing New Products and Services in Tourism and Travel Business” for profitable business growth on June 8 (Wednesday). The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to the SMEDA document. The training programme will provide information about tools, techniques and tips to develop new products and services, planning for the success of your business, customer-focused products packages to become a top of the mind board and creating marketing strategies to attract customers. The session would be attended by small and medium business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and professionals in tourism business, all those desirous of improving their knowledge on the subject.