Gold prices up by Rs100 to Rs139,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs100 per tola and was sold at Rs139,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs139,100 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs119,342 as compared to Rs 119,256 whereas that of ten-gram gold increased to Rs109,396 compared to its sale at Rs 109,318, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1570 and Rs1,346 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $16 and was traded at $1851 compared to its sale at $1867, the association reported.