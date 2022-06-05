Advice for a better life!

The Almanack of Naval Ravikant: A Guide to Wealth and Happiness by Eric Jorgenson is a collection of thoughts and opinions that Naval Ravikant shared on various mediums.

Ravikant is a leader who takes one step at a time to achieve his goals. As an angel investor and the founder of Angel List, he has invested in Twitter and Uber. Over the years, Ravikant has established a following that is growing with each passing day. Jorgenson, who is an entrepreneur, writer and investor, compiled Ravikant’s transcripts, Tweets and talks into a profoundly enriching experience for the readers.

Ravikant’s words compel the audience to go into introspection. He asks questions that are pertinent to our society. It is in his genuine curiosity and modest opinions that Jorgenson found the essence of knowledge that the world must explore. Readers, at first, may consider the book to share surface-level information. As you read one page at a time, you will be engrossed by the details Jorgenson has presented in the book’s chapters.

The content is presented in easy language. It feels as if Ravikant and Jorgenson are sitting in front of you as you read the book. The ideas, insights, concepts and theories presented are relatable to the reader. For instance, when discussing wealth creation, Ravikant writes, “Seek wealth, not money or status. Wealth is having assets that earn while you sleep. Money is how we transfer time and wealth. Status is your place in the social hierarchy.” Similarly, on getting rich, Ravikant writes, “You will get rich by giving society what it wants but does not yet know how to get. At scale.”

At one point, Ravikant shuns the concept of learning business when he writes, “There is no skill called ‘business.’ Avoid business magazines and business classes.” In simple words, Ravikant has nulled the concept of business that we created in our minds. He shares that business is something you create and that it is not a skill. This is done through product creation and selling. He urges the readers – especially the aspiring professionals and entrepreneurs – to converse with business owners. This will help students and professionals alike to know the business process, concepts, and best practices the companies are following.

Ravikant also suggests talking to customers and knowing the shortcomings they experienced,

When sharing about how to bring uniqueness to your idea, Ravikant said, “Be authentic to escape competition, find what you know how to do better than anybody because you love to do it and it feels like play.” The book will surely add value to your thought process and guide you to better manage your personal and professional life. Jorgenson’s efforts must be admired for he meticulously researched Ravikant’s transcripts and talks. The Almanack of Naval Ravikant brings to fore Ravikant’s ideas on creating wealth, learning and discovering knowledge, long-term planning, life, happiness, being yourself, peace of mind, to acquire clarity in thought and judgment to name a few.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. He can be reached at omariftikhar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @omariftikhar