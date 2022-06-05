‘Joyland’ bags 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

On its history making endeavour, Joyland, a feature film written and directed by Saim Sadiq, was recently selected to premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

With a narrow selection of just 14 films, the Feature Film category debuted for the first time ever, a Pakistani film that centres on a sexual revolution, unravelling the story of the youngest son in a patriarchal family who is expected to produce a baby boy with his wife. He instead joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for the troupe’s director, a trans woman.

The film went on to receive a standing ovation at its premiere at Cannes. In a startling turn of events, as per Business Standard, it was the first film in the subcontinent to win the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section chaired by Italian filmmaker and actor, Valeria Golino.

The film has added an admirable 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes as per its website to its long list of accolades.

Based on nine reviews, the film has received entirely positive responses on the aggregate site, as top critic Namrata Joshi remarked, “Joyland marks a strong debut, not just for its director Saim Sadiq but for Pakistani cinema at large at the Cannes Film Festival”.

With overwhelming emotions, Sarwat Gilani took to Instagram to thank her team saying, “They say it takes a village but what it really takes is a team of well meaning solid individuals with you to make it happen – presenting to you the joy in joyland my team my heart and together we stand representing pakistan”. The film was also awarded the Prix Queer Palm by the Jury chaired by filmmaker Catherine Corsini.

With the film’s outstanding success, Pakistani cinema seems to be making a global breakthrough as news of the film has taken over the internet. The film has received immense support from several actors in the film industry for its soaring results including Adnan Siddiqui who took to Instagram congratulating the Joyland team stating, “Our Pakistani fraternity at Festival de Cannes may you get the recognition you deserve!! My heart soars when I see my people there”. As of yet, there has been no announcement regarding the film’s release in Pakistan.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt tweeted out, “Saim Sadiq’s Joyland wins the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes! A historic moment for Pakistan and Pakistani cinema! Everyone should be amplifying this incredible news. Take a bow, Saim and the entire cast and crew.”

Filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi wrote, “Huge huge huge achievement! Congratulations to the team and the makers! Unbelievable debut! Mashallah.”

Actor Saba Qamar, who stars in Sarmad Khoosat’s Kamli, took to Instagram to congratulate the filmmaker, who is a producer of the winning feature. Sharing a video of Khoosat celebrating at Cannes, Qamar wrote on her Instagram story, “I’m so happy for you,” along with a heart and teary-eyed emoji.

Actor and singer Azaan Sami Khan also took to social media to congratulate the team. Sharing a news post about the win, he wrote, “MashAllah bohot Mubarak.