Atif Aslam’s music’s talent is unmatched: Neha Kakkar

The affection and recognition of talent knows no bounds – and no borders. Indian singer Neha Kakkar on the red carpet of IIFA Awards on Friday, opened up about her love for singer Atif Aslam and Pakistani music in general. The artist also expressed affection and gratitude for the continued support she gets from her fans in Pakistan.

Neha stunned in a red off shoulder gown with matching sleeves. The Coca Cola Tu singer was prompted by a reporter asking if she enjoys singing with Atif. Neha was quick to respond with a firm ‘yes’ about sharing the stage with the Aadat singer. “I love singing with him. In fact, all the singers in Pakistan are beyond everything. The talent in Pakistan is unmatched. No one can ever come near it,” said the 33-year-old singer.

When asked if she’s aware of the fan base she has in Pakistan, the Aankh Maarey singer shared that the love is mutual.

“I’m a fan of Pakistani music and Pakistani artists.” She further extended her gratitude for them. “Thank you so much Pakistan for loving me so much. I’m aware of it, and I’m very grateful.”

In 2018, before the coronavirus pandemic took over the world, Neha and Atif had a live performance is Houston. During the concert, the Dilbar singer tried to make Atif’s female fans jealous.

The feisty duo serenaded the audience with the song Dil Diyan Gallan from the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. As the two engaged in friendly banter, Neha warned the audience that she is going to make Atif’s fans a bit jealous. She swiftly locked hands with the singer and continued with their song.

Audiences seemed to love their repartee and cheered for them. A video was also uploaded by a fan on YouTube and it immediately went viral on social media.