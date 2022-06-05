Sara Ali Khan’s reaction on Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination slammed by netizens

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is getting trolled over her statements on Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Sara Ali Khan said she has nothing more to say about it but she’s extremely shocked and feeling bad.

“I think it’s just thoroughly heartbreaking, what happened,” she said. “Bohot bura hua, jo hua. Aur iske alawa main aur kya keh sakti hu. It’s extremely shocking, really bad. May they rest in peace.”

Her statement was not welcomed by netizens and voiced their displeasure.

A netizen said why to ask such questions to celebrities like her, while another said she does not care about the deceased singer at all. A third user stated, “Surely these actors will show sadness, and can they say that he was killed intentionally .. Of course, they will not speak?”

A social media user asked why there is no discussion on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday, May 29.

An initial investigation stated that Sidhu Moose Wala suffered many injuries and died as a result of excessive bleeding.”

An Indian media news agency shared the post-mortem report.

It was stated that the celebrity was killed because of haemorrhagic shock, which was due to antemortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature.