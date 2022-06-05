PM wants load shedding reduced to two hours

Amid prolonged power outages in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reprimanded the energy ministry officials and rejected their explanations on their failure to bring the situation under control.

An emergency meeting of the officials and ministers concerned held in Lahore on Saturday under the chairmanship of PM Shehbaz to discuss the worsening energy crisis in the country, a private TV channel reported. The huddle reviewed the power load shedding situation in the country and discussed measures to reduce the electricity shortfall that has exceeded 7,000MW.

Irked by prolonged outages, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday warned the top officials of the power ministry that they would be dismissed from service if the duration of load sheding exceeds two hours a day.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reprimanded the ministers and officials concerned over the ongoing prolonged load shedding amid the sweltering weather in the country.

The power officials earned the prime minister’s anger when they told him that only two hours of load shedding is being observed in the country.

“Over 10 hours of load shedding is being carried out on a daily basis across the country. I am not ready to trust in your lie,” replied the prime minister. “Load shedding for more than two hours is not acceptable. Do whatever,” PM Shehbaz directed the officials.

Rejecting the explanations, the prime minister directed the ministers and officials to get the people rid of the trouble. “People need relief from load shedding,” the PM said, adding that there will be no compromise on it.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an emergency plan to reduce electricity load shedding within the next 24 hours.

In a statement Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister took stock of the entire situation in detail during a 5-hour long meeting. He was briefed on the hurdles in providing electricity to domestic and commercial consumers. PM Shehbaz tasked a committee comprising of Minister for Energy, Petroleum, and Finance to present an actionable plan Pronto. He also pledged that effective implementation of the plan to gradually reduce load-shedding would be ensured. He directed the concerned Ministers to develop a balance between domestic and industrial consumption. He directed that the plan should ensure a visible decrease in electricity load-shedding for the people of Pakistan.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government could not complete any project for resolution of water and electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar Port.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister referred to his previous day visit to Gwadar and said that he was convinced more than ever before that development of Pakistan was linked with peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

He said the coalition government, aimed at assisting Balochistan by working with the provincial government and local elders, was working to chart the way forward.

The prime minister, during his visit to the area, also issued a number of directions for the completion of different projects.

“During my visit to Gwadar, I witnessed how PTI government miserably failed the people of Gwadar. Despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, it could not complete any project for resolution of water and electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar port,” the prime minister posted in a tweet.

“The same holds true for Gwadar seaport and construction of Gwadar airport. No dredging was carried out at seaport and thus no large cargo ship can be anchored. Have ordered quick completion of Gwadar University, airport and installation of desalination plant for clean drinking water,” he said in another tweet.

“I am convinced more than ever before that development of Pakistan is linked with peace, stability & progress of Balochistan. The coalition govt aims to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial govt & local elders to chart the way forward,” the prime minister posted in a related tweet.