Yasmin, Hammad given top Punjab posts in PTI reshuffle

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday appointed former provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid as president of the party’s central Punjab wing.

The appointment was announced through a notification addressed by PTI’s Central General Secretary Asad Umar. As per the notification, Hammad Azhar was appointed as Central Punjab General Secretary, Aamir Kiani as North Punjab President and Senator Aon Abbas Buppi as South Punjab President.

The reshuffle is being witnessed following the failure of the party’s Punjab office bearers to efficiently mobilise the supporters during the ‘Azadi March’ held last month. Hardly any leader from central Punjab could reach Islamabad to join the political activity, owing to poor planning.

Only Dr Yasmin Rashid and Hammad Azhar were said to be seen trying their best to escape from police and local administration to participate in the long march in Islamabad. Both the leaders faced police torture and manhandling but expressed their resolve not to give up in any circumstances.

A day earlier, former federal education minister and ex-PTI Central Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood resigned from his post owing to medical reasons. He indicated in his resignation that he could not perform party’s responsibilities due to his health issues but he would perform any other duties assigned by the leadership.

The ex-minister also congratulated the incoming provincial office bearers and expressed his well wishes for them.