Foundation-stone of waste water treatment plant laid

Federal Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif laid the foundation-stone of a waste water treatment plant under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP).

The plant would be constructed on 239-acre land with Rs 1,830 million and completed in two years. Sewerage water of North Zone of Sialkot city would be treated and used for farming. 68.23 cusecs waste water could be treated on a daily basis.

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nousheen Iftikhar, Ali Zahid, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Mansha-Ullah Butt, Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaquat, Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah, Rana Abdul Sattar, Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Mauddi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Project Director Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme Hamid Mehmood Malhi, former mayor Tauheed Akhtar, former deputy mayor Chaudhry Bashir and officials of relevant departments were also present.