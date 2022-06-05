Federal Shariah Court bench inaugurates in Sukkur

The Federal Shariah Court on Saturday has set up its bench in the Sindh High Court Sukkur building for the convenience of the people of Sukkur and Larkana divisions. While inaugurating the building, acting Chief Justice of Federal Shariah Court Justice Syed Mohammad Anwar said the establishment of Federal Shariah Court in Sukkur would facilitate the people of Sukkur and Larkana region. He said that people would not have to go to Karachi and Islamabad for Shariah and Hudood cases. So that the cases regarding Shariah and Hudood can be transferred to these benches and the pressure on the High Courts can be lessened.