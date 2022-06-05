Federal government responsible for record inflation, says KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Imran khan was only leader who take care about Pakistan and welfare of its people.

Addressing a public rally in Upper Dir, he said when he announced to march towards Islamabad with his force , it created panic among corrupt leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and federal government, adding he said his real force was dignified and brave people who stood should to shoulder with him.

Mahmood Khan said the new federal government is responsible for record inflation by increasing prices of petroleum products, edible oil and ghee and increase in electricity by Rs.14 and termed it gross injustice with the people of the country.

He said the incompetent and corrupt leadership had decreased $22 billion foreign reserves to $ 9 in just 50 days.

He said that KP government had done legislation to give legal cover to universal health insurance, adding Insaf Food Card would be launched soon to give relief to people. He criticized that federal government had reduced erstwhile FATA budget from Rs.60 billion to Rs.40 billion which was injustice with people of merged districts who rendered unparalleled sacrifices for the country.

Mahmood Khan said that a cut of 35 percent has been imposed on use of POL products in government offices as austerity measure which will be used to welfare of people.

Four candidates in run from KP Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the list of candidates in by-election on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat-VI and election symbols.

According to ECP four candidates including Hussain Ahmad Khan of ANP, Fazal Moula of PTI, Daulat Khan of Tehreek-e-Inqilab Political Movement and Mohammad Ali Shah an independent candidate are in the running from the constituency.

The election commission has issued party symbols to the ticket holders of political parties and independent candidates.

The constituency fell vacant due to the death of Waqar Ahmad Khan of ANP. Polling in the constituency will be held on June 26, 2022.