PTI’s disintegrative agenda hurts nation feelings: PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Women-Wing KP, Senator Robina Khalid Saturday said the disintegrative agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had hurt the feelings of the nation.

Presiding over a meeting here in the Peoples’ Secretariat, she alleged Imran Khan was continuously issuing anti-state statements. However hue and cry was to get NRO, but he would not get any relief from the new government.

Robina Khalid also criticised the performance of the former government, which had played havoc with the national economy by obtaining massive loans which had indebted the nation. She said the victory of the PPP in the next general election was written on the wall. In the meeting, Fateha was also offered for mother of the Vice President Deena Naz and mother-in-law of the general secretary Shazia Tehmas.