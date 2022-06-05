Court orders to mark attendance through video link

District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Saturday ordered to mark the attendance of prisoners through video link as austerity step after the increase in price of petroleum products. District and Session Judge East Atta Rabani issued the circular for the lower court regarding the mater. It stated that the accused whose challan were not submitted would be produced before court through video link so that the fuel could be saved for their transportation. It added that five judicial officers would be available to mark the attendance of accused through video link from 11:00am to 1:00pm.