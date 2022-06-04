Eight killed in factory explosion in India

At least eight workers died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said. About 25 people were in area in the factory when the incident occurred. The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory. Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight persons lost their lives. Out of the 17 remaining people, 15 were hospitalised while the rest suffered minor injuries. The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump.