Punjab ministers demand bullet-proof vehicles

It’s ironic that, in the midst of the government’s talk of austerity measures in the wake of rising POL and electricity prices and skyrocketing inflation, some ministers want expensive official vehicles for their use.

In one case, Punjab Minister Ataullah Tarar returned his official vehicle while requesting that the government provide him with a bullet-proof vehicle. He stated that he was under threat of death and thus required a bullet-proof vehicle.

Similarly, another Punjab Minister, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, refused to ride in an old official vehicle.

His son wrote to the S&GAD, requesting that the department provide his father with a new official vehicle.

It is worth noting that the S&GDA has provided all ministers with old vehicles.