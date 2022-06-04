SHC orders police to register missing persons’ cases

The Sindh High Court has ordered the police to register cases involving disappearances of people while also requesting a report in this regard from the provincial home department and the Sindh IG police.

On Saturday, Sindh High Court Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro was hearing a case involving missing persons. He directed that missing person cases be filed and that an investigation is launched to find their whereabouts.

He urged the authorities to take immediate action to recover missing people.

The court also ordered the home department and the IG police to submit a report on the matter by August 25.