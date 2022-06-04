Govt tasks ISI with vetting role of government officials

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday officially notified the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as the “special vetting agency” for the verification and screening of all civil servants prior to their induction into the service, important postings and appointments, and promotions.

The Intelligence Bureau and the Special Branch already have the responsibility to screen candidates for important appointments and promotions at the federal and provincial levels, respectively. While the government did not offer any further official comment on the development, sources claimed that this decision would help to lessen the perception of “corrupt” bureaucrats being elevated above their honest colleagues and improve the public’s confidence in public office holders.