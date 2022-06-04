Gwadar East Bay express project to enhance regional connectivity: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay Saturday said that the Gwadar East-bay Expressway project would enhance regional connectivity, strengthen the economy and its Free Zone with the network of National Highways would ensure fast transportation of transit goods.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Gwadar East Bay Expressway which was a milestone initiative to increase connectivity with Balochistan, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan’s current Affair program.

The project would have a positive impact upon completion, he said, adding, that the Prime Minister also announced the provision of free-of-cost boat engines to 2000 fishermen that will support the locals to earn their living.

The government is also focusing on providing clean drinking water to the people of Gwadar, he mentioned.