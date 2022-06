On Saturday morning, a fire broke out in the medicine store on the third floor of the Lahore Children’s Hospital.

The fire broke out at 5:15 a.m., according to Rescue 1122 officials, and they were attempting to determine the cause of the blaze.

The seven fire hydrants of Rescue 1122 assisted in the extinguishment of the fire.

The incident was reported to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, who requested a report from the Secretary of Health.