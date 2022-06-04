Pakistan’s rice export to China crosses $225m in 1Q-2022

Pakistan’s rice export to China crossed $ 225.52m in the first fourth months of this year, while Broken rice witnessed an increase of 40.27pc as compared with last year in the same period, according to General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC). Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the months of April and May, bilateral trade has increased significantly during the first four months of 2022. China imported more than 601,574.052 tons of different verities of rice (worth more than $225.52m) from Pakistan, up 12.45pc by volume while last year in the same period it was 534,946.42 tons, according to China Economic Net (CEN). Michael (Gao), sales manager of Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology International told Gwadar Pro that Chinese technology helped Pakistan increase yield in rice processing and maintain high quality. “To date, nearly 1,000 Meyer colour sorters are in operation in Pakistan. Our sales volume has been rising every year”, Michael added.