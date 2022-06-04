Rupee sheds 33 paisa against USD

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by 33 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs197.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs197.59. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs196.4 and Rs198.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs1.71 and closed at Rs212.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs211.21. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of Rs1.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs249.02 as compared to its last closing of Rs247.67. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 09 paisa to close at Rs53.88 and Rs52.76 respectively.