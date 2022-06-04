Bob Mackie calls Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’

Bob Mackie has entered the chat. The 82-year-old designer, who sketched the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962, told Entertainment Weekly that Kim Kardashian should not have worn that dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

“I thought it was a big mistake,” Bob told the outlet. “[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

Bob, who told Page Six last year that Kim and her family were “just famous for being famous,” drew the design for Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis, who then created the gown Marilyn wore to serenade the former president for his 45th birthday. Less than three months later, the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress died from an overdose.

Kim famously hit the Met Gala red carpet on May 2 in the same dress-even though she had to go to extreme lengths to fit into it.

While speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, the SKIMS CEO admitted that in order to lose 16 pounds in time for the event, she “would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” adding, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.” She’s faced widespread backlash for her comments.

After walking the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim swapped into a replica of the dress to avoid damaging the $5 million ensemble.

The reality star then wore a second dress of Marilyn’s to a Met Gala after-party. In a May 6 Instagram post, Kim revealed that she found out Heritage Auctions owned the green sequined Norman Norell-designed gown that Marilyn wore when she won the 1962 Golden Globe for World Film Favorite.

Kim shared an image of herself in the dress, writing, “It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night.”