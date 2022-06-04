Alhamra to hold a summer camp and poster competition

The Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council, Farhat Jabeen, said that Alhamra Academy is launching short courses in drawing, painting, calligraphy, acting and singing during summer vacations.

Participants from the age of 10 to 25- can take admission; classes will start on June 15. Jabeen further said that the awareness program on the provision of information law under the theme “Rasaii” is going on successfully.

Many children and young people enrol in the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts to participate in the camp activities. The registration is still open, and the duration will be three months for the summer camp activities in which the participants will be given certificates.

In addition, the Alhamra Arts Council is conducting a poster competition to make the public aware of the rules of access to information law. To participate in this competition, young people up to 25 can send their work to Alhamra Art Gallery by June 10, 2022.

The first-place winner will be awarded Rs 30,000, second place winner Rs 20,000 and third place winner Rs 10,000.