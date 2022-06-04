Muzarabani, Tiripano return to Zimbabwe squad for Afghanistan ODIs

HARARE: Blessing Muzarabani has returned to the Zimbabwe squad and will lead the pace attack against Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series starting June 4 in Harare. Left-arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu also returned to the squad of 15 that will be led by Craig Ervine, after last playing an ODI nearly three years ago. The selectors also picked uncapped fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga, who made his T20I debut against Namibia last month. Muzarabani missed the T20Is against Namibia at home because he was a net bowler with IPL side Lucknow Super Giants, who played their maiden IPL season and finished third on the points table. Compared to the ODI squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year, Sean Williams misses out because of personal matters for which Zimbabwe Cricket has granted him compassionate leave. Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza will miss the series too, as they are yet to fully recover from lower back and right shoulder injuries, respectively.

But Tinotenda Mutombodzi didn’t make the cut this time. The squad saw the return of Donald Tiripano as well to bolster the pace attack. Tiripano featured in the recent T20Is against Namibia but went wicketless in the three games he played. Ndlovu, meanwhile, was among the wickets regularly while representing Northerners and Matabeleland Tuskers in T20s and first-class games. Chivanga went wicketless while opening the bowling against Namibia in the opening T20I and leaked 23 runs in two overs, but was more successful in the A series against South Africa at home in April-May. He was the top wicket-taker for Zimbabwe A in the T20Is, picking seven wickets in five games at an economy rate of 8.58. In the ODIs, he picked three wickets in as many games. Zimbabwe’s three ODIs against Afghanistan are part of the World Cup Super League and will be played on June 4, 6 and 9 at the Harare Sports Club; all three are day games.

Squad:

Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.