Hajj flights to start from June 6

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday issued Hajj flights schedule as the first flight under the Road to Makkah project would take off on June 6, from the federal capital.

Above 32,000 intending pilgrims would proceed for Hajj through 106 flights, said ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt. 42 flights would take off from Islamabad under Road to Makkah project, he said, adding that the flights schedule had been displayed on the ministry’s official website while the schedule had also been sent to the intending pilgrims via SMS on their contact numbers.

He said it was communicated to the intending pilgrims to get their biometric verification done from the nearest Aitamad Center as per schedule and contact the Haji Camps concerned for the mandatory vaccines, identity lockets, passports, Hajj visas, air tickets, and wristbands’ collection.

Getting COVID PCR test before 72 hours of departure from any of the six laboratories approved by the Saudi government was mandatory for pilgrims, Umar Butt said, adding that for the convenience of the intending pilgrims, booths of these approved laboratories had been set up in the Haji Camps across the country.

It was compulsory to have a negative PCR test certificate before proceeding to Saudi Arabia and the test dues of Rs 4,250 would be beard by the intending pilgrims, he added.