Soldier embraces martyrdom in N Waziristan terror attack

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting terrorists’ attack at a military post in general area Mangrotai of North Waziristan District.

The Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location who initiated fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Imran Khan age 30 years, resident of Jafarabad having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat during intense exchange of fire.

The area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.