Youth, parliamentarians dialogue held

In a UNDP-PILDAT Youth and Parliamentarians Dialogue held here on Friday, the Youth Representatives shared their policy demands with MPAs on the areas of Human Rights, Electoral Reforms, Climate Change and Revival of Student Unions. Young representatives belonging to various disciplines from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad presented their policy demands on the areas of Human Rights, Electoral Reforms, Climate Change and Revival of Student Unions. Notable faculty members from Quaid e Azam University also attended the session, said a press release issued here. Ms. Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs deeply appreciated the clarity with which youth representatives highlighted and presented the issues faced by youth and those close to the heart of youth.

She invited the members of the youth to come up with research and suggestions to further improve the policies of water conservation and other aspects highlighted by the youth in their presentations. In an ensuing discussion between MNAs and Youth on Future Engagement Plan, it was agreed that the SDG secretariat and the Prime Minister’s office will make themselves more accessible to the youth. Welcoming the participants, Faheem Ahmed Khan, Senior Projects Manager, PILDAT gave an overview of the project. The members of the National Assembly who attended the session included; Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MMAP (NA1, Chitral), Ms. Romina Khurshid Aalam, MNA (PML-N), Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA (JUI), Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatimi, MNA (PML-N), Ms. Shiza Fatima Khawaja, MNA (PML-N); SAPM on Youth Affairs, Dr. Shazia Sobia, MNA (PPP). The dialogue was organised by PILDAT under a UNDP Project Build Leadership Capacity and Mainstream Young Men and Women in Policy Processes Leading to Inclusive and Pro-Youth Legislation.