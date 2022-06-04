Tackling Suicides

In a horrific deja vu to what had transpired in Thatta police station, another man broke out in a cold sweat after shooting his wife dead in Haripur. He too decided to take his own life.

At least 10 succumbing to suicide in Haripur alone over the last month is enough reason to sound the alarm over another disaster ready to head our way: mental health. As neighbouring Gilgit Baltistan–often celebrated as local Switzerland–has announced a “grand Jirga” in the coming days to deliberate upon a similar surge (over 300 suicides since 2000), internet giant Google developing a suicide helpline for Pakistan is nothing short of manna from heaven.

Because we may remain adamant in admitting the widespread prevalence of depression, suicide statistics have strongly convinced people outside that we need help. This speaks volumes about the unrelenting efforts of Umang Pakistan–a mental health helpline–in stepping up for those who do not find a viable support system around them and should be celebrated as a huge breakthrough. World Health Organisation puts the pin somewhere between 130,000 and 270,000 suicide attempts all over the country.

Meanwhile, Google Regional Director expressed concern at spiking trends of keywords like “depression,” “anxiety” and “suicide.” Take into account an overwhelming 60 per cent of suicide attempts in Tharparker last year by those between 10 and 20 years and the distressing markers become even more watertight.

Stigmatising mental illnesses and petrifying someone who let out a desperate call for help with Section 325 of the penal code are age-old techniques of avoiding the elephant in the room, which have clearly failed. Pakistan needs a modern approach to understanding what makes an individual go against all that’s stipulated by evolution and survival instincts.

Using a humane approach that substitutes taboos with empathy might encourage countless others to pluck some courage, rise above their inner demons and knock on a door. Investing in e-interventions becomes all the more pertinent here because they delicately handle the issue from the comforts of a living room. Another just as important area of interest should be decriminalising suicide attempts in order to take the lid off this silent killer. Fighting the battles of the soul becomes excruciatingly difficult in an intimidating courtroom. *