SNGPL’s pilot project ‘Customer Services Kiosk’ inaugurated

Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani inaugurated 1st Customer Service Kiosk as pilot Project at Head Office Lahore, yesterday. The project is one of the projects designed to bring a modern change to the company’s image. The Kiosk is designed as one window operation project where customers / consumers will be provided services without visiting SNGPL offices.

Managing Director SNGPL Mr. Ali J. Hamdani said that SNGPL is trying to provide instant and quality services to its consumers in this era of digitalization. This pilot project is designed on “CUSTOMER FIRST” approach. The young people are brought at front as the youth is the bright face of a society and a company. They always strive for the best. He further said that initially this project is launched at Head Office but will be rolled out at different public places like shopping malls and airports. This will save the time of our consumers as they can approach the Kiosks for their complaint resolution instead of visiting offices. He added that these Kiosks will be equipped with modern technology to provide services like e-Payment, e-billing, duplicate bill, application for new gas connection and complaint registration etc. The special feature of these Kiosks will be feedback of our customers. Our staff will contact the consumers to take their feedback on the quality of process of complaint resolution, so that we can make the process more efficient. Managing Director SNGPL Mr. Ali J. Hamdani congratulated Senior General Manager Distribution (North) on the completion and launch of this project before given time.

At the end Senior General Manager Distribution (North) Mr. Saqib Arbab said that he is thankful to the Managing Director for having this trust in him and his team. While talking to the specially trained staff for the project he said “we hope that you will make upto expectations of the Management and support us to improve the services of the company and change its image.”