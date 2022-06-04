Application of biochar improves soil: experts

Application of biochar not only improves the soil and crop health, agricultural productivity but also help address the issues of increasing ailment caused by gastroenteritis disease caused by pathogen loaded waste water grown vegetables.

This was stated by speakers at International Seminar On “Biochar Impact on Soil, Crop, Human Health and Society (A Gastroenteritis Context)” at Syndicate Hall, University of Agriculture Faisalabad .

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that as per international standards, heavy metals permissible limit is 10 parts per billion (ppb). But levels of heavy metals and pathogens in the water resources of the country are alarmingly high. He was of the view that biomaterials science, especially applications of biochar, and low cost organic amendments etc are essential to provide solutions for environmental issues and to lower down the heavy metals impact from the crops.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Aman Ullah Malik said for sustainable Agriculture, Biochar could be used to help combat global warming by sequestering carbon in soil. He said that this international Seminar provided a unique opportunity for the scientists, practitioners, and all other stake holders to work together for the cause of food security and health issues and to learn from experiences of UK based partners of GASTROPAK project.

Dean, faculty of Animal Husbandry prof. Dr Qamar Bilal said that country needed a serious intervention to combat environmental, soil and water degradation with proper remediation. He stressed upon the need of joint efforts in order to address the gastroenteritis issues through the contamination caused by the animals waste on the part of experts, policy makers, scientists and all policy makers.

Chairman department of Agronomy Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq said that the management of soil variability will ensure the sustainable agriculture production. He stressed upon the need to save the soil and water wisely as the situation was deteriorating especially in poor peri urban areas. He was of the view that they were taking all possible measures for the clean and sustainable agricultural development.

Dr Fahd Rasul enlightened the audienceof hybrid mode seminar for usage of biochar system that converted agricultural waste into a soil enhancer which would help to hold carbon, and increase the productivity by overcoming the soil and water management issues. He emphasized that biochar could be an important tool to ensue food security and cropland diversity in areas with severely depleted soils, scarce organic resources, and inadequate water. He offered the production training of biochar free of cost for farmers and agricultural researchers.

Dr Chris Quince and Richard Doyle from Earlham Institute talked about the overview of the project titled quantifying the transmission routes of Gastroenteritis in Pakistan and developing targeted interventions. Dr Ruben Sakrabani of Cranfield University shared his experiences of soil health management. Dr Lyla talked about the social aspects of the GastroPak and community awareness. Dr Noel McCarthy,a prof. of epidemiology from trinity college Dublin explained tracking of pathogens in soil and water, Dr Elizabeth wellington briefed the genetic analysis of pathogens and methodological approaches for diagnostics. Dr Hassan Munir Agronomist, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, biotechnologist , Dr Aziz ur Rahman, Animal nutritionist also spoke on the occasion.