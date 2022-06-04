100,000 students register for MDCAT 2022

The Pakistan Medical Commission envisions improving standards of healthcare delivery in Pakistan by fostering an environment that produces healthcare practitioners who imbibe the values of compassion, commitment, and excellence.

The Pakistan Medical Commission strives to improve healthcare education through the advancement of quality medical and dental education in Pakistan. Pakistan Medical Commission successfully implemented and conducted the single largest computer-based MDCAT examination in Pakistan to ensure that every student entering the field of medical study has the necessary aptitude, knowledge concepts, and analytical skills required for a rigorous medical and dental training program.

During the current year right after PMC announced the registration for MDCAT 2022 in the first ten days of the registration over 100,000 students have already registered and selected their center of choice from among 22 centers in Pakistan and 10 international exam centers and also selected their preferred date for taking the exam.