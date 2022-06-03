SAFMA concerned over economic meltdown, political crisis in country

LAHORE: South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA) has expressed serious concern about the current economic meltdown and political crises in the country.

In its annual meeting held in Lahore SAFMA demanded to raise minimum wage to Rs 40,000 and reinstate all journalists retrenched in the past years.

SAFMA took serious concern about fake news and ongoing abusive competition among the followers of mainstream parties.

The regional media body demanded lifting of restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom. SAFMA demanded to dispense with all types of censorship and partisanship among the media outlets.

The participants called upon media houses to restore those analysts and anchors who have been sidelined. They called upon the Shehbaz govt to amend all prevalent media laws that are prohibitive of media freedom.

Following leading journalists participated in the meeting:

Imtiaz Alam, SAFMA Secretary General

Kazim Khan, President CPNE

Hussain Naqi, Senior Editor and Secretary HRCP

Shehzada Zulfikar, President PFUJ

Saida Fazal, Editor Pakistan Observer

Khalid Farooqi, Editor Awaz

Ahmad Waleed, News Directir PNN

Shahbaz Mian,

Siddique Azhar, senior columnist

Shehbaz Shaheen, President Press club Okara

Saiful Malook Advocate.