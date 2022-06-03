Comprehensive plan to curb price-hike, hoarding chalked out: CM

LAHORE: A comprehensive plan of action has been chalked out under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to curb price-hike and hoarding and tasks have been assigned to price control committees and deputy commissioners across the province.

While chairing a video link meeting of price control committees, commissioners, deputy commissioners and DPOs, the CM ordered to hold daily price control committee meetings in DC offices across the province. It was decided in principle to set up a committee to reduce the price of roti at tandoors as the CM directed that a uniform price list should be displayed at shops, stalls and markets.

The CM said that price control was a matter of service to humanity, and work should be done in such a way that citizens were facilitated.

“We are first and foremost accountable to Allah Almighty and then to the people,” he remarked and announced remaining available in the field for monitoring price control. Ministers and officials should also come out, he added.

Welcoming the decision of wholesale dealers of Faisalabad who announced not to getting profit on pulses, the CM said it was commendable for the business community to support the government in its efforts to reduce price-hike in these unusual circumstances.

The price control magistrates should treat shopkeepers well and for this purpose, they should be given professional training, the CM suggested.

Former chairmen and councilors of local bodies should effectively monitor the situation of price control across Punjab and the worst affected areas should be closely monitored on the dashboard of the cell set up in the CM’s Office, he further said.

The fair retail price should be determined keeping in view the ground realities. Hamza Shehbaz directed the ministers and political assistants to monitor their respective districts and said that the monitoring of inter-provincial transport of flour should be intensified. The DCs and price control committees should visit the markets along with the local media, he concluded.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Leghari, Atta Tarar, parliamentarians including Bilal Yasin, Nadeem Kamran, Ramzan Siddiq, Marghoob Ahmad, Malik Khalid Mahmood Babur, Kh. Wasim, Malik Abrar, chief secretary, IGP, secretaries and others attended the meeting.