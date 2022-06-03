Murree tourism police making all-out efforts to facilitate, protect tourists

RAWALPINDI: Murree tourism police personnel were making all-out efforts to facilitate and protect tourists in Murree. According to Superintendent of Police, Kohsar, Haider Ali, the tourists were appreciating the best service delivery of Murree Tourism Police. He said that an awareness campaign was also being run for the awareness and guidance of tourists. Murree tourism police initially include 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, 03 specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles, horse riding squad.

Following the success of the pilot project, the tourism police would also be launched in other tourist destinations of Punjab like Katas Raj, Nankana and Fort Monroe. For the convenience of tourists, the Murree tourism police had been launched which was performing its duties 24/7. In case of guidance or emergency, the tourists can call Murree tourism police helpline 1757.

Patriata Police Station and Pahguari Police Station had also been made functional in Murree for the safety and service of the citizens and tourists.