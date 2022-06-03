CJP Bandial advises attorney-general to carefully evaluate chairman NAB

On Friday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial advises Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf to carefully evaluate the choice of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu notice lawsuit about authorities harming the criminal justice system.

During the hearing on the appointment of the NAB chairman, the CJP stated that the view of anyone outside the system should not be influenced by the appointment of the NAB chairman.

The CJP urged the AGP that the NAB chairman should be competent and trustworthy and that his appointment should be made with care.

CJP Bandial observed that the NAB should not be compelled to bring a case that lacks merit. “Write to us if NAB is under pressure. That does not mean you may choose and dump whatever case you choose “he said.

According to the CJP, there was a high-profile drug case that made headlines, and when the investigating officer was queried about it, he admitted it was a bogus case.

The court then postponed the suo moto hearing until June 14.