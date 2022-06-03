SHC ordered FIA to take action against any bid to transfer Dua Zehra abroad

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) urged the federal government and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday to take action against any attempt to send Dua Zehra abroad after the young Karachi girl claimed to have married of her own free will.

During the previous hearing, the top Sindh court issued a show-cause notice to the acting IG Sindh for the delay in Dua Zehra’s recovery and directed them to produce her during today’s hearing.

However, the police were unable to deliver her today, forcing the court to urge DG FIA to monitor border areas to prevent any attempt to take the girl abroad.

The SHC further ordered the NADRA and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to freeze the nominated suspects’ bank accounts and national identity cards (NICs).

After acting IG Kamran Fazal was replaced by Ghulam Nabi Memon, the court dismissed the show-cause notice and asked the police to bring the girl to the next hearing on June 10.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) also ordered police to find Dua Zehra and bring the Karachi teen before the court within a week.

The plea concerning the harassment of Dua Zehra’s mother-in-law was considered by the LHC bench led by Justice Tariq Saleem.

As the hearing began, the court voiced its displeasure with the police for failing to produce Zehra in court. “Where is Dua Zahra, and why has she not been brought before the court?” Tariq Saleem Sheikh, the judge, inquired.

The court ordered that the necessary authorities locate Zehra and bring her before the LHC within a week.