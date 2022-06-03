PM’s Turkey visit to attract Turkish investment in energy sector: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Friday said that the recent trip of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Turkey would attract Turkish investment in the energy sector and historical relations would further strengthen between two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan is focusing on using alternative resources for energy production instead of importing furnace oil and other modes for energy production”, minister said while speaking to Radio Pakistan’s current Affair programme.

“The recent foreign visits of the prime minister are aimed at further strengthening Pakistan’s foreign policy towards regional countries, including Turkey, and address misunderstandings if any”, he said.

He further said that Turkish companies have been working in Pakistan in alternative energy for a long time and now keen to invest in solar energy projects.