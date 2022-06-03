IHC dismisses contempt of court plea against PM Shehbaz, others

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a contempt of court petition filed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others on Friday, saying it was inadmissible for hearing.

The petitioner, Kulsoom Khaliq, had requested that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against the prime minister and others on the grounds that police had registered cases against PTI workers and leaders on May 25, 2022, the day of the party’s long march on Islamabad, in violation of the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling. “Despite the fact that the apex court had ordered the police to release those already detained, a total of 19 cases were registered against members of my party on that day in the evening,” the petitioner said, adding that this was done in clear breach of the SC order.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Athar Minallah questioned the petitioner about where in the court order it was stated that no FIR would be filed against PTI workers and leaders.

The chief justice then asked Kulsoom if she had been arrested as well. “How can you call yourself an aggrieved person when you weren’t arrested?” he asked.