Ministry releases schedule of Hajj flights

According to the schedule of Hajj flights released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday, the first Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad for Saudi Arabia on June 6.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 32,000 Hajj pilgrims will fly to Saudi Arabia on 106 flights, with 42 flights operating from Islamabad as part of the “Route to Mecca” project.

The schedule of Hajj flights has been uploaded to the ministry’s website, and messages about the schedule of Hajj flights have also been sent to Hajj aspirants’ cell phones.

“Hajj aspirants should strictly adhere to the schedule to avoid any inconvenience,” said a ministry spokesperson.

“Hajj aspirants should get their biometric verification from the nearest Etimad centre according to the current schedule,” he said, adding that they should also contact the Hajj Camp to get the necessary vaccines, identity pendant, passport, Hajj visa, ticket, and wrist band.

Within 72 hours of the flight, Hajj aspirants will be required to undergo Covid PCR tests at six Saudi-approved laboratories.

To assist Hajj aspirants, approved laboratory booths have been set up in the Hajj camps.

To travel to Saudi Arabia, Hajj pilgrims will need a PCR (negative) test certificate.

The PCR test will cost Rs4,250 for Hajj aspirants.